While efforts to contain and combat the coronavirus have disrupted schools and some government operations, Walker County government is counting on making the census tally as accurate as possible.
The proclamation states that only 76% of Walker County residents self-reported during the 2010 Census. That under-count reduced federal funding to the county for the next decade because census data determines funding for programs that feed children, support schools, train workers and improve emergency services, healthcare, transportation and more than 300 other programs.
Walker County Complete Count committee's “Faces of Walker County” poster campaign, PSA contest in schools and numerous other outreach efforts are educating the public about the importance of an accurate count in the county.
"All residents are strongly encouraged to respond to the census and let their friends, family and neighbors know they are proud to “Make Walker Count” by posting on social media with #makewalkercount and using a custom “I Made Walker Count” Facebook photo frame for picture posts," the proclamation states.