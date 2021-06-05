After approximately three years of diligent work and community outreach, the Walker County Peace, Love, Justice, Remembrance and Reconciliation Coalition climaxed its partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative of Montgomery, Ala., with the award of $6,000 in scholarships to students attending public high schools in Walker County.
The coalition was formed to peacefully, with love and positivity, highlight to the community the 1916 lynching of Henry White in Durham, Walker County; the injustices of racial segregation and the eight African American lynchings that occurred between 1877 and 1950 in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit: one in Walker County, two in Dade County, two in Catoosa County and three in Chattooga County.
More than 589 documented racial terror lynchings occurred during this era in Georgia, and it is believed that in the United States, Georgia has the second highest number of lynchings occurring between 1877 and 1950.
The coalition is a partnership between Walker County Historical Society and Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. Coalition members are Beverly Foster, David Boyle, Emma Jones, Stan Porter, Vince Stalling, Donna McLin, William Nelson, Jane Shelton, Chris Figgures, Chaucey Figgures and Caleb Figgures. Gabrielle Daniels and Breana Lamkin are the Equal Justice Initiative’s project managers for Walker County.
The coalition's programs included three ceremonies: the dedication of a road marker located at the Marsh-Warthen-Clements House in LaFayette, a soil collection from the site of the lynching of Henry White and an essay and scholarship ceremony.
Students attending Ridgeland High, Gordon Lee High and LaFayette High schools in the 9th through 12th grades were able to apply for the scholarships. Also, students ages 16 to 19 attending the Youth Success Academy of Georgia Northwestern Technical College and home-schooled students taking classes at any of the above high schools were able to apply for the scholarships. There was not a GPA requirement, but an essay was required.
During Beverly’s Historical Moments television show on May 27 on UCTV/265, the winners, with their parents present, received their awards. Alexandra Thomas of Ridgeland High School took first place with her essay, Racial Disparity in Health Care; she received a $2,500 scholarship, a plaque and gifts.
Aniston Brown of LaFayette High School took second place with her essay, It’s In The Past; she received a $1,500 scholarship, a plaque and gifts. Jeremiah Turner of Ridgeland High School took third place with his essay, A History of Exclusion; he received a $1,000 scholarship, a plaque and gifts.
Sydney Davis of Ridgeland High School and Seth Weaver of LaFayette High School received honorable mentions. They each received a $500 scholarship and gifts. Davis' essay title was Strange Fruits, and Weaver’s essay title was Two Murders, One Issue of Hate.
To learn more and to see Alexandra Thomas and Aniston Brown read their essays, see Beverly’s Historical Moments for May 27, 2021, at UCTV/265.com or https://www.facebook.com/uctv265.