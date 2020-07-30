Following the success of Mask Up Monday, Walker County is partnering with the three Cherokee Regional Library branches in the county to distribute additional face coverings.
The Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville library branches will have free face coverings to hand out to the public on a limited basis. Each library has been stocked with nearly 1,000 masks. The face coverings, which come four to a pack, are one size fits all, made of 100% cotton and are machine washable up to 15 times.
“Turnout for Mask Up Monday went beyond all expectations,” said Joe Legge, public relations director for Walker County Government. “We distributed over 8,000 face coverings at the Walker County Civic Center and another 2,500 at Rossville City Hall, which shows many in our community want to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Partnering with our local libraries to distribute masks will provide our residents with another opportunity to stay safe and healthy during these trying times,” he said.
The three library branches are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following days, with the first hour at each location reserved for at risk patrons:
- Chickamauga: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
- LaFayette: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (also 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays)
- Rossville: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
CDC guidelines state the spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventative measures, such as social distancing, hand washing and frequently cleaning high touch surfaces.
While there is no mask mandate in Walker County, face coverings are recommended at many public locations.