Walker County commissioners adjust meeting calendar
The Walker County Board of Commissioners has adjusted its meeting calendar for the remainder of the year, due to conflicts with several holidays. The board regularly meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Courthouse Annex III, 201 S. Main St., LaFayette.
Because the board does not meet on county holidays, two replacement meetings have been scheduled and will be held at the same time and in the same location. The following is the regular meeting calendar for the remainder of 2021:
- Oct. 28
- Nov. 18
- Dec. 9
- Dec. 30
Walker County announces delinquent tax sale
The next Walker County Tax Commissioner Delinquent Tax Sale will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. on at the Walker County Ag Center.
The Ag Center is on the Civic Center Campus at 10052 N. U.S. 27, Rock Spring.
To review the rules and see a list of properties scheduled for the tax sale, visit walkercountytax.com and look at the bottom of the page under the "News" section.
Coat drive continues through Nov. 1
Baab's Dream Kid's Winter Coat Drive is accepting new or clean, gently-used children's winter coats through Nov. 1 for redistribution to children in Walker County.
Coats may be dropped off at Ace Hardware in Flintstone, Chattanooga Valley Baptist Daycare, Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, Fairyland Elementary and the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 N. U.S. 27, Rock Spring.