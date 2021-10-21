La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.