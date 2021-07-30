On, Dec. 27, 2020, a park ranger on patrol contacted three adults loitering inside the park after hours. Two of the individuals were convicted felons. In the vehicle, the ranger found a handgun, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, baggies, a magnetic hidden compartment and almost 6 ounces of methamphetamine. No one claimed ownership of the items, resulting in all three adults being jailed.
In cooperation with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, a guilty plea of 30 years in prison was agreed upon for Jeffery Whitmire, 37, of Walker County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Whitmire will be required to serve 10 years in prison upon which he can serve the remaining 20 years on probation. He is also required to pay $370,150 in fines and restitution to the State of Georgia.
A lengthy investigation included interviews, forensic analysis of cellular phones and the use of a confidential informant.
Anyone with more information regarding this case or other related matters is urged to contact the case agent, Justin Young, at 706-866-9241, extension 142. To submit a tip, call or text, 888-653-0009.