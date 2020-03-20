Offices throughout Walker County have announced closures as precautions for the coronavirus outbreak.
Until further notice, Chickamauga city hall will be closed to the public and will be available by phone only. For the convenience of the city customers, payments can be placed in the drop box located outside the city hall, paid online at www.chickamaugapay.com or mailed to P.O. Box 69, Chickamauga, GA 30707.
The Walker County Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of small businesses that are altering hours and services during the COVID-19 health crisis. This list includes restaurants and retail locations in Walker County. Visit www.walkerrocks.com/news/COVID-19.
The Walker County assessor's office is closed to walk-in traffic. Those with business to conduct are asked to call 706-638-4823 to schedule an appointment. Returns and manufactured home appeals will be accepted if postmarked by April 1. The address is P.O. Box 399, Rock Spring, GA 30739.
The lobby at the Walker County tax commissioner’s office has been closed to the public. Tax, tag and title work can be completed at the drive-through, online, by utilizing the drop box at the office or by phone at 706-638-2929.
Public access to the Walker County planning office has also been limited. Please call 706-638-4048 upon arrival to gain entry to the building.
Walker County Animal Control will be dispatched only to respond to bite cases. Until further notice, animal control officers will not pick up stray animals; the public is urged not to call 911, tying up vital emergency lines with calls about stray animals. The shelter also remains closed to the public for adoptions, and intake has been suspended until further notice. The shelter is currently unable to transport animals out of the shelter to rescue groups.
The Walker County commissioner’s office will be closed daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Inmate visitation on site at the Walker County detention facility has been suspended. Family and friends who wish to visit with an inmate can visit remotely by logging into securustech.net.
A judicial order limits court activity in Walker County Superior Court. For more information, visit https://walkercountyga.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Judicial-Order-Regarding-Walker-County-Superior-Court.pdf?utm_source=Walker+County%2C+GA&utm_campaign=a8b64e68cb-COVID_NEWSLETTER_COPY_02&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fd08dd02bf-a8b64e68cb-114799379.