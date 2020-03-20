The current Walker County's coroner's name has been stricken from the May 19 ballot.
Dewayne Wilson, an incumbent who has held the position since 2001, qualified during the week of March 2-6 to run for re-election and was expected to face off against William H. "Billy" Sims in the Republican primary on May 19.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Walker County over the last 20 years and, indeed, to do everything possible to continue to serve the citizens as their county coroner in the future with their support and Lord willing," Wilson said March 20.
Wilson had until noon March 20 to explain a bounced check to allow his name to go back on the ballot. Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery said she had not heard from the county attorney at that deadline whether the necessary paperwork had been completed.
"Dewayne Wilson has not met the qualifications for holding the office being sought, so far," she said shortly before the deadline. "We have not received anything from him or any financial institution as of yet."