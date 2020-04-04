Blood donations are essential in maintaining the infrastructure of the community's healthcare system. Due to COVID-19, a number of blood drive donations across the region have been cancelled, resulting in a shortage of blood units locally.
To help answer to call for blood donations, Walker County Government will host a community blood drive Monday, April 13, from noon until 6 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 U.S. 27, Rock Spring.
Residents are strongly encouraged to make an appointment in advance to reduce their potential wait time.
To comply with new CDC regulations, only one donor is allowed on the bloodmobile every 15 minutes. This allows staff time to clean and sanitize between donors.
Also, donors will now be prescreened before they enter the bloodmobile. In order to prevent a line from forming, donors will be asked to return to their vehicles and answer the screening questions on their phones. Blood Assurance will then text the donor when it's time to enter the bloodmobile.
Donors can schedule an appointment by following the link at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123364 or by calling 1-800-962-0628.
All donors will also receive a "Happy Camper Southern Blood Donor" T-shirt.