The Walker County Historical Society will be meet Sunday, Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. In recognition of African-American History Month, the program will be a discussion of the advantages and disadvantages of integration by alumni of Hill High School and other segregated schools. The discussion will be led by Beverly Mitchell Foster, local historian and authority on history in the local African American community. The public is invited to this meeting which will be a joint meeting with the Walker County African American Alumni and Historical Association. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88107722736?pwd=UThaNlozKzM2c0NEVHVCcEc0bUE1dz09 (Meeting ID: 881 0772 2736). Or check the Walker County Historical Society Facebook page for the link.

