Minutes of October 24, 2021, 3:00 p.m.
Walker County Historical Society meeting
The Sunday, October 24, 2021, 3:00 p.m. meeting of the Walker County Historical Society was held at the Snodgrass Cabin on Snodgrass Hill in the Chickamauga Park. David Boyle presided.
Minutes of the September meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report sent by Fred Roth showed $2,192.16 in the checking account.
There was a small attendance which allowed for social distancing.
Under old business, David Boyle announced that the plan for the historical society corporation to purchase the north lot was successful and that the County is considering purchasing it and adding it to the Marsh House Plot.
New business includes plans to elect new officers in November and to have that meeting on Zoom.
The program was a collection of tales and ghost stories from old Walker County by Lee White and David Boyle. Lee told of three different versions of Old Green Eyes who roams the park since the Battle of Chickamauga, Old Bloody Bones from his childhood in Armuchee Valley, and other terrifying tales. David Boyle shared the tale of Wicked John and the Devil which comes from Richard Chase’s collection of Grandfather Tales. He also told the story of the ghost which haunts the Marsh House. One must visit the House to get the full story. Other attenders also shared scary tales from their families and childhood.
It was a beautiful fall afternoon, and everyone had a great time. And these folks are ready for Halloween. The recording may be found at https://youtu.be/twTBj-GwMl0.