Walker County Historical Society
January 24, 2021
David Boyle presided.
Minutes of the November meeting were approved as submitted on a motion by (1) Lem Arnold and (2) Jane Shelton.
Treasurer’s Report: December income = $72.00. Checking balance = $2,004.88
Old business
Newsletter – we are looking for correspondents to report on items of interest from various communities in Walker County. Connie Forester suggested Guy and Margie Pope for Villanow.
New Business: There was a review of the plan to send original copies of all newsletters to Archives at Bandy Center.
-Location of Durham/Pittsburgh businesses for Soil Collection as a final part of the Reconciliation Project. Jane is in touch with a cousin who lives in the area.
Planning Programs and Activities for 2021:
- January Planning Meeting, Sunday, January 24, 3:00 pm
- The February monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, February 28, 3:00 p.m. Advantages and Disadvantages of Integration, a panel of local people who lived it led by historian Beverly Foster.
- The March monthly meeting of the Walker County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, March 28, 3:00 pm, on Zoom. It will be a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Connie and Jane have some old school books, if they would be useful.
- April: Perhaps Lee White can create us a video on one of the historic dates, perhaps something related to Confederate Memorial Day.
- May: Perhaps we can invite John Logan, Walker County grants person, for a discussion of historic preservation.
- June: If we can have face-to face meetings, perhaps a visit to a historic site or a video of a visit.
- No meeting in July.
- August: Probably resume in-person meetings. A picnic?
- September: Program on old clothing?
- October: Native American month, perhaps have a meeting at the John Ross House.
- November – Annual Business Meeting.
- December – Marsh House Candlelight Tours.
David noted that there is a discussion by a community task force about African American culture to create a museum for African American History and a memorial park in the La Fayette area. Perhaps the county may ask for us to give up our lease on the Welcome Center to make it available. We would need also to coordinate with the NWGA Arts Guild and the Marsh House Museum who also use the building.
Notes by David Boyle