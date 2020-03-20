The Walker County Historical Society meeting on Sunday, March 22, at 2:30-3:30 pm, at the Welcome Center, 309 N. Main St., LaFayette, has been modified due to public health concerns. The meeting will be brief with 10 or fewer in attendance and will be the Clayton Bell Scholarship reception. Shelly Knight, the 2020 student intern, will present her research project, which will be videotaped for future sharing. Donations will be collected and can also be made on the website (Marshhouseoflafayette.org) with a note “Scholarship Fund.” Some people may just drop off their donations without getting out of the car. We appreciate your support of the Marsh House Student Scholarship/Internship Program. Call 706-764-2801 for more information.

