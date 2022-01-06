Walker County Government was recently awarded a $6,000 Employee Safety Grant from ACCG – Group Self-Insurance Workers’ Compensation Fund (ACCG-GSIWCF).
ACCG’s Employee Safety Grant Program rewards local governments that foster a culture of workplace safety through additional training, equipment or services.
Walker County purchased additional safety equipment with the grant money. The Road Department received the bulk of the equipment, including 18 pairs of chaps, 20 high-visibility vests and 30 high-visibility waterproof jackets. Chaps will provide workers operating a chainsaw with a protective layer, as they clear downed trees from roads. The vests and jackets will help workers stay visible in any lighting condition, reducing the risk of being struck by a motorist.
“We are pleased to offer this grant program to assist members in improving their safety efforts,” said ACCG-GSIWCF Board of Trustees Chairman and McDuffie County Commissioner Frederick Favors. “The opportunity to receive the Employee Safety Grant is one of the many benefits of being a part of ACCG’s member-owned workers’ compensation program.”
The ACCG-GSIWCF provides workers’ compensation insurance to more Georgia county governments than all other insurers combined and has assets of approximately $274 million. Since 1985, the program has returned $99 million in dividends to its members.
ACCG offers loss control services to all members of its workers’ compensation program through Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS), a non-profit agency operated jointly with the Georgia Municipal Association. Each member appoints a safety coordinator to work with LGRMS on creating and maintaining safe working environments for their government officials, employees and volunteers.
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and was formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department. ACCG works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs. ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties.