The Walker County GOP is hosting a parade to get out the vote on Saturday, Oct. 10, from approximately 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Cars, trucks and and riders invited to tour Walker County from Rossville to LaFayette with the parade, which is a free event. Route directions will be available as participants line up behind Robert Blakemore’s 18 wheeler at the Peerless Woolen Mill in Rossville.
All drivers are urged to obey traffic laws.
The Bikers for Trump have been invited to ride in the parade.
At the end of the parade, people may gather for Dutch treat lunches or not.
Participants are encouraged to dress up in red, white and blue and to see how patriotically and festively they can decorate their vehicles.
Take photos to share. Fun on wheels and helping get a big voter turnout will be two of the goals.
Call Nancy Burton at 423-364-5682 for more information.
Get out to vote
Vote in person if possible or mail in your absentee ballot now. Let’s get every voter to vote.
A once-in-a-lifetime election is approaching with all precincts open Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There is every reason to vote this year.
To see your sample ballot, go on line to SOS.GA.GOV. Then go to “my voter page." Click elections. Be prepared with your personal information.
Read your ballot in advance of voting. Make decisions in advance. Take your photo identification or your passport with you.
When voting, wear no campaign gear. Be patient. Wear a mask, and use sanitizer.
If I can go safely to shop, I can go vote. So can you.
Carpool with friends, neighbors and relatives to vote so that parking will not be a problem.
Make Nov. 3 a red letter day for Walker County and the USA.