Walker County GOP met at the Chickamauga Library March 16, 2021. The Tuesday night monthly meeting was the largest meeting we have ever had. There were 48 persons, all local adults registered voters. This was the last meeting for Nancy Burton as chairman. She is retiring to Carrollton, Ga., where her son and grandson live.
We are holding a local election for GOP Walker County officers-convention April 17 at 8 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center on Highway 27 in Rock Spring. You must be present by 9 a.m. to vote for new officers for the coming year. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for $15 registration ahead of time. Call 423-364-5682 for information on how to register. Registration is $20 at the door.
Tuesday night attendees were most interested in election integrity as a topic of discussion. We had two speakers. First Shannon Whitfield who spoke for five minutes on SPLOST road construction.
Second Mike Cameron garnered all the attention with his review of the Georgia Legislature's processes to date on the numerous bills about elections integrity. Mike is on the committee of the House with Rep. Fleming of Augusta and Stewart Bragg, who is the head of the committee. SB 241 and 351 are the most comprehensive and likely to pass.
For more information from the committee on election integrity, email or call stewart@gagop.org or 404-257-5559.