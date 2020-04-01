To comply with state and local emergency declarations Walker County Extension remains closed to the public until further notice. Although the office is closed to the public, staff are working to serve Walker County citizens.
Extension staff are available by phone and email. Staff will office on a limited basis. Until further notice, Walker Extension staff are working remotely.
For assistance contact:
- Walker County Extension at 706-638-2548 or email walker.extension@uga.edu
- Ag agent Wade Hutcheson at 770-584-7224 or email hutch@uga.edu
- 4-H agent Casey Hobbs at 423-521-0573 or email chobbs@uga.edu
All calls and emails will be handled on a timely basis as the office strives for same day service.
A drop box has been set up for soil sample deliveries; all customers will be invoiced for lab fees. Do not leave payments, cash or check, in the drop box.
For clients needing water testing service, call 706-638-2548 to discuss testing needs.
Office and farm visits are available by appointment only. Contact the office to discuss.
Other news
In accordance with the local emergency declaration, all activities at the Walker County Ag Center are canceled until further notice including April meetings of the Northwest Georgia Beekeepers and Tri-State Cattlemen’s Association.
The Forage Field Day scheduled for April 25 is canceled.
4-H has provided a list of activities for youths staying at home at https://georgia4h.org/about-us/resources/activity-resources/.
The Extension office encourages everyone to help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to help flatten the curve. For more COVID-19 resources, visit https://extension.uga.edu/topic-areas/timely-topics/emergencies.html.