Walker County officials are starting to hammer out details on regulations for tiny houses.
Walker County Planning Commission Chairman Michael Haney shared the commission's tiny house ordinance recommendations with the Walker County Board of Commissioners during the commission's June 24 meeting.
"I'd like to see us move forward and start the process," Commissioner Mark Askew said. The board unanimously approved his motion to authorize County Attorney David Gottlieb to prepare a draft ordinance amendment.
Some of the things the board wants to build into the ordinance for tiny houses, which are defined as residential structures with fewer than 500 square feet, are:
- Construction would be permitted only as a conditional use variance.
- Construction must meet all minimum electrical, energy and other building codes adopted by Walker County.
- Construction must be on a permanent foundation.
Once Gottlieb prepares the draft ordinance amendment, the amendment will go to the planning commission before going to the Board of Commissioners. The process will follow the legal advertising and public hearing requirements.