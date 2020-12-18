Thursday, December 17, 2020, 7:30 PM
Minutes of the last meeting were sent out by email.
Thanks to the team that served as vote review board members and observers for the November 3 election. Thanks to the sponsors of our billboards for the January 5 election. Thanks to all who have sent postcards.
Treasurer’s Report. Need small contributions from many people. We do not have an Act Blue Account.
Telephone banking by precinct is in progress. Need callers. Contact David Boyle to volunteer via phone or Facebook Messenger.
Door to door canvassing on Lookout Mountain, Rossville? Watch Facebook page and email.
Campaign materials available: Warnock signs, combined Ossoff signs, Door hangers.
Election of officers:
Chair: David Boyle
First Vice Chair: Donald White
Second Vice Chair: Jim Johnson
Secretary: Stan, Brenda Porter
Treasurer: Julia Sexton
Two State Committee Members: Mike Rasbury, George Rogers Alt: Jonathan Cape.
One Election Board Member (4-year term). Susan Darling’s terms is expiring.
We will also need precinct chairpersons in the new year. Later.
The above slate was approved unanimously on a motion by (1) Susan Darling and (2) Jonathan Cape.
Chairman David Boyle shared news of a voter education effort with neighboring counties to start early in the new year.
There was a discussion of the lack of a mask requirement at the Election Board for both employees and volunteers. Several of our volunteers were very concerned. David Boyle will attempt to call the Senior Judge who has jurisdiction over the courthouse.
There was also a concern over a lack of precautions for persons taken into custody and in the jail. David Boyle will attempt a call to Sheriff Steve Wilson.
We encouraged each other to reach out to three persons in our networks to encourage them to vote Democratic on or before January 5.
Meeting adjourned at 8:50 pm.