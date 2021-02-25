February 18, 2021
The meeting started at 7:30 pm via Zoom with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
A large group participated.
The Minutes from December 17, 2020, were approved as submitted.
Julia Sexton gave the treasurer’s report: we have a balance of $362.82. Each member is asked to donate $35 annual dues to be sent to Julia.
Old business
Dr. Boyle reported that Katie Lewellyn will also serve as our youth committee to attract and register youth Democrats. They will also be working to establish Young Democrats chapters in our high schools and Dalton State.
New business
Dr. Boyle reported that we have filed for “official Democratic Party” certification and awaiting approval from The Georgia Democratic Party.
Our technology person gave an update on our media program, We are now listed on Instagram, Youtube, Twitter, along with Facebook. She is presently working on a new website and establishing a Google account.
A spirited debate was held regarding “mask mandates” or lack thereof in the Walker County School System. A letter was sent to the Superintendent and Board Members asking that such policy be enforced in all schools from Dr. Boyle. A courteous, brief note was received from the superintendent with no response to the request.
A discussion was held regarding locating and supporting suitable candidates to run for federal, local, and state positions.
Tyrone Davis reported on the County Commissioners’ meeting. Other than the approval of a code of conduct, nothing of significance to us was mentioned. We discussed building a database of Democratic donors and disgruntled Republicans as we build out infrastructure.
The Meeting was adjourned at 9:00 pm
Submitted by Stan Porter, Secretary