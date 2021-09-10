Walker County Democratic Party
August 19, 2021 minutes
The meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Pocket Park in LaFayette with Dr. David Boyle presiding. It was an outdoor meeting with good attendance.
The minutes of the previous meeting, June 17, were approved unanimously as submitted via email.
We did not have a treasurer’s report, however, David stated that our balance remained basically unchanged.
While there is no fee for membership our bylaws suggest a $35.00 donation per year. If you have not done so, please send to Julia Sexton, 117 Hidden View Lane, Rossville, Ga. 30741.
A list of our social media sites was distributed and members are encouraged us to visit each to increase our visibility.
- Instagram https://www.instagram.com/walkercogadems/
- Twitter https://twitter.com/walkercogadems
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSNzPgV9R9sR_vNy3y46voA
- TikTok https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeLMQRa2/
- https://www.facebook.com/walkercogadems
- email: walkercodems@gmail.com
- website: Walker Co GA Dems (google.com)
Old business
Update on young adult outreach: Several teachers at Ridgeland High School have expressed interest in sponsoring a young Democrats Club there. There is a discussion among some potential faculty sponsors about a club at Dalton State.
New business
David emphasized the importance of having a point person in each county commission district. We have volunteers in all commission districts except LaFayette.
Update on the 14th District organization: A trip is being planned for Haralson County to help them get up and running. Bylaws having been established, and we are asking each county to identify twenty (20) people to give $100 to raise seed funds. A meeting will be scheduled to discuss how to best use the funds and to recruit new democrats.
New roles
Media outreach: monthly letters to editor and posts to social media. David encouraged folks to write letters to editors and to post to their own Facebook. The group expressed thanks to David Cofield for several published letters recently.
Report from Technology Chair noted that she always needs material for our social media postings.
Observer of County Council Meetings: No report tonight
Representative to Walker County Chamber of Commerce. They are now meeting in person.
A discussion around making and distributing Walker County Democratic Party T-shirts to be given out at events such as Heritage Day at the Marsh House Sept. 18 or a picnic to raise our awareness in the community.
A motion was made by Richard Chadburn and seconded by David Cofield for Bam Avens to purchase and make the T-shirts.
Neighbor-to-neighbor outreach: Possibly post cards, invitations to meetings, etc. Our tech group is gathering data for Walker County people who donate to Democratic candidates. We want to build the active party membership!!!
It was suggested that at our next meeting to host a panel discussion among current and former educators regarding the pro’s and con’s of raising the school dropout age to 17 in the State of Georgia.
The meeting adjourned at 8:33 p.m.
Next Meeting: Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. (This was scheduled as an in-person meeting in the north end, however, conditions may change.)
Submitted by Stan Porter, Secretary