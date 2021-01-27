A second phone number was added to Walker County's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline the day after it launched because the phone line was so busy.
The main number, 706-670-1234, went online Jan. 25 and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is a partnership between Walker County government and the county health department.
“We added a second number Tuesday (Jan. 26), 706-620-0887, that directs to the hotline, after encountering an enormous call volume during the first couple of hours of launching the hotline,” Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director, said. “This second number will give people another route to reach the hotline if they are having trouble connecting.
“More than 500 people called the hotline during the first hour, which did strain the system,” Legge said. “My understanding is those technical issues are being addressed. During the first two days of operations, we added nearly 1,800 residents to the waitlist for the vaccine.”
As many as 20 operators — elections workers and work-based learning students — staff the hotline daily, he said, adding that additional call center staff are planned.
“We are actively recruiting call center operators at walkercountyga.gov/jobs,” he said. “We expect there will be additional surges in demand as vaccinations begin to open for larger portions of the population, including residents in Phase 1B and Phase 1C.
“However, as vaccine supply improves, public health will not be the only provider for COVID-19 vaccinations in our area,” he said. “Local pharmacies, physicians, clinics and other medical providers will be able to administer the vaccine.”
Calling the number
All call center phones that are idle ring as operators become available, and the first operator to pick up takes the next call, he explained.
Legge said callers receive a 30-second informational message upon reaching the hotline. After the message plays, the caller is connected if an operator is available. If all operators are busy, they are placed in a queue and will hear music. Calls in queue are sent to an operator in the order received.
An elderly Walker County resident, who asked not to be identified, said she repeatedly called the number Jan. 26-27. Each time she called the phone clicked a couple of times, and then she received a busy signal; she never heard the informational message and was never directed to an operator. She did not indicate whether she called from a landline or cell phone.
The Messenger was contacted prior to the launch of the new hotline about difficulty getting through on the county health department's vaccine number.
“The hotline now serves as ground zero for eligible residents to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “So far, call volume has been heavy in the morning and lighter in the afternoon.”
When someone calls the hotline, the operator will document that person’s contact information and eligibility, Legge explained. When additional doses of vaccine become available locally, those who submitted their information through the hotline will be contacted directly to schedule a vaccination appointment at the Walker County Health Department.
Demand for the vaccine currently outstrips the supply, contributing to frustration for residents who want the vaccine and officials and healthcare workers who want to provide the vaccine to everyone who wants it.
“The vaccine supply is erratic and inadequate, but there is vaccine flowing into Walker County weekly,” Legge said. “The amount being sent to us varies week to week.”
Calls to the hotline get individuals in the Phase 1A+ category on the waitlist for an appointment, he stated. Vaccination appointments are made as the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) tells the county health department how many doses of vaccine it will receive for the coming week.
A second dose is required with the Moderna vaccine, the vaccine being administered in Walker County.
“According to Georgia DPH, the second Moderna vaccine dose should be given within 28 days of the first dose,” he said. “However, state health officials say the vaccine should work as expected even if the second dose is delayed a month or more than what is recommended.”
The hotline is used to help with scheduling the first dose of vaccine. When a resident goes to the health department for the initial appointment, the individual is given instructions on scheduling a visit for their second dose, he said.
Phase 1A+ priority includes healthcare workers, public safety personnel, residents at long-term care facilities and adults over age 65 and their caregivers.
“We don't know exactly when we will be moving to the next phase of the vaccine administration plan,” he said. “There are more than 2 million Georgians in the Phase 1A+ category. The state is receiving about 125,000 vaccine doses weekly from the federal government.”
The next group will be Phase 1B, which covers “essential workers (non-healthcare) who perform job tasks across critical infrastructure sectors, ensuring continuity of functions critical to public health, safety, economic and national security,” he said. Phase 1C covers persons aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19.
Legge said individuals who previously submitted their contact information through the Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health online portal are already on the waitlist and do not need to call the hotline; those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine do not need to call the county hotline as they will be contacted directly to schedule an appointment for their second dose.