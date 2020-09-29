Effective Oct. 1, the Walker County Health Department will stop offering COVID-19 testing at the Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church in Flintstone.
The new testing location will be Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 289 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette. Testing will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Fridays.
The new test site will feature drive-up processing, and no appointments are needed.
For information about COVID-19 testing, including locations, days and hours, visit the Walker County Health Department's Facebook page. For information about all Northwest Health District COVID-19 test sites, go to https://nwgapublichealth.org.