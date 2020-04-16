Walker County's coroner says he will appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court a decision that is keeping his name off the Republican primary ballot.
"I have done everything in detail personally and with the help of my attorneys, as I was asked to do by the election office, to rectify this issue in a timely manner," Dewayne Wilson said in an April 15 email.
Wilson, who has held the position since 2001, qualified during the week of March 2-6 to run for re-election and was expected to face off against William H. “Billy” Sims in the Republican primary, now scheduled for June 9. Wilson's name was subsequently removed from the ballot because of a bounced check; he had until noon March 20 to explain the bounced check to allow his name to go back on the ballot.
"Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union did provide a letter confirming that there were sufficient funds in Mr. Wilson’s account when he presented it (the check)," Wilson’s attorney, David Lockhart, wrote April 15 in an email. "The Walker County Board of Elections, without notice, hearing or opportunity to present evidence -- what is collectively referred to as 'due process' -- determined that the letter was insufficient because TVFCU did not explicitly write that they 'erred.'
"We requested the Superior Court to issue a writ of mandamus requiring the Board to follow the statutory process, which includes notice and hearing, prior to making a final decision," Lockhart said. "Judge (Tambra P.) Colston did recently enter an order denying that request, but we have the right to file an appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court, and that is our present intention."
Because closures and limitations of businesses due to COVID-19 made communication and working with others difficult during that time, his attorney asked for an extension under Gov. Kemp's emergency order, Wilson explained in his email. That request was denied.
After the elections office notified him by mail after the March 20 deadline what the letter needed to say, Wilson secured letters from the banks involved that provided the requested information and presented the letters within 48 hours of the issue, he said. After presenting the letters to the election office, he was notified several hours later by phone that the letters were worded incorrectly.
Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery refuted Wilson's claims, saying "he was sent a letter via certified mail on March 10, 2020, the same day he presented me with a letter from TVFCU. That letter did not admit error on the bank's part.
"None of that matters at this point," she stated. "Judge Colston has ruled on the case and in our (election office's) favor. The facts were presented to her by both parties."
Wilson asserts that he and his deputies are committed to serve citizens as they committed to do.
"I am committed to the citizens of Walker County as their county coroner and have been for 20 years," Wilson said. "I do this job because I love Walker County and serving the citizens in the worst times of their lives, enduring the loss of loved ones. I am humbled and honored to be the coroner and for the overwhelming support in the last five terms I have been elected to serve."
Wilson said his effort to have his name reinstated on the ballot "is not about the money," and the position pays less than $25,000 annually and requires him to be available 24/7. The job pays less today than when he took office.
"After speaking with my family, friends and attorneys, I am committed to seeking re-election to office in any way possible," Wilson wrote. "The citizens of Walker County deserve the right to make that choice."
Montgomery said the primary ballots have been printed, and her office will begin mailing them April 21.
Colston heard the case after all Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit judges recused themselves, she said.