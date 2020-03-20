Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced Friday, March 20, that he will temporarily suspend all campaign activities related to the scheduled May 19 election for board chair of the newly formed Walker County Board of Commissioners.
The announcement comes at a time when county resources are aimed at public safety amid health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, he said.
Citing his duties and responsibilities as sole commissioner, Whitfield issued the following statement: “As a community, we are working through an unprecedented challenge. This challenge demands my singular focus and commitment. Therefore, effective immediately, I am temporarily suspending all campaign-related activities until further notice.”
Whitfield added, “While I look forward to comparing and contrasting our respective visions for the future of our county, my duty, first and foremost, is to the health and safety of our residents during this time of public crisis.
“Additionally, I would like to publicly thank the team of men and women in county government that are working tirelessly on your behalf during this challenging time. Their effectiveness and heart for public service is both inspiring and commendable.
“Finally, our hearts are uplifted by the countless organizations and individuals that have reached out to county leadership offering encouragement, prayers, and service to those in need within our community. You are an inspiration to us all, and what makes Walker County our cherished home.”