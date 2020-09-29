Commissioner Shannon Whitfield in October will consider ordinances for special events permits and storage of household refuse and inoperable vehicles in unincorporated areas of Walker County.
A proposed ordinance would create a special events permit as part of the county's business code, stating it would reduce confusion for event planners and entrepreneurs and "is necessary to safeguard public health and safety by providing for effective emergency preparedness and response."
Neighboring counties already have similar special events permits, according to the proposed ordinance.
The proposed amendments to the ordinance pertaining to inoperable vehicles and the storage of household garbage and trash maintains the limit that no more than two inoperable or unlicensed motor vehicles may be parked, kept or stored outside on any premises; however, the proposed amendment requires that "such vehicles must be covered with a tarp or vehicle covering and parked behind a building, home or other structure obstructing the view from the road."
That ordinance would be updated to require mechanical and body work, as well as painting vehicles, to be done in approved structures and spray booths, respectively.
The requirements for the clean and sanitary storage of garbage would be updated to add that the storage be in a "plastic or galvanized trash container with a lid until removed from the premises for disposal at a garbage disposal facility."
Similarly the ordinance requirement for rubbish storage would be amended to require rubbish storage in clean and sanitary manner by placing such rubbish in "a plastic or galvanized trash container with a lid until removed from the structure and disposed of at a rubbish storage facility or garbage facility."