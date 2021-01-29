A Chattanooga man suspected in connection with a deadly shooting was extradited Jan. 29 from the Walker County Detention Center.
Gary Skiles Jr., 35, is charged with aggravated assault and criminal homicide. He was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Chattanooga.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office picked up Skiles from the Walker County Detention Center Jan. 29, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 27, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of 6th Avenue for reported shots fired. Chattanooga police officers found a 56-year-old man who had been shot; Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
Investigators identified Skiles as the suspect and arrested him on a fugitive warrant about 11 a.m. that day at a residence on Alabama Street in North Walker County, Wilson said.
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD), U.S. Marshals, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Rossville Police Department collaborated to locate and detain him.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the CPD at 423-643-5100 or to submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.