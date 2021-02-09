The Walker County Animal Shelter has started accepting applications for appointments for animal adoptions in February.
The county suspended adoptions at the shelter last year in an effort to keep staff safe amid the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past 10 months, staff has worked with a team of animal rescue groups to place 740 dogs and 352 cats in good homes while adoptions were unavailable.
Those interested in adopting from the Walker County Animal Shelter must complete an application and adoption contract first. Once an application/contract has been submitted, a member of the shelter staff will contact the applicant to schedule an appointment for an animal meet and greet.
Potential adopters must adhere to several COVID-19 protocols while visiting the shelter, including a requirement to wear a face covering. There will also be a strict limit of three people per appointment.
If a match is made and an adoption approved, shelter staff will schedule vetting for the animal and will notify the adopter when the animal is available for pick up. The adoption fee is $100 for dogs and $50 for cats and includes spay/neuter, vaccination, microchipping, deworming and flea/tick prevention.
The adoption application/contract and list of animals currently available for adoption are online at walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-shelter.