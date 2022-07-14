The Walker County Animal Shelter plans to combat the dog days of summer by celebrating Christmas in July. The shelter will host a special adopt-a-thon event July 22-24 in an effort to find good homes for as many pets as possible.
During the event, the shelter will waive adoption fees for every family that donates a new toy valued at $20 or more to the Al Millard Stocking Full of Love program. Regular adoption fees at the shelter range from $50 for cats to $100 for dogs.
The shelter will also offer extended hours during the adopt-a-thon, staying open later on Saturday and providing Sunday hours.
“We hope to find wonderful homes for our shelter pets,” said Emily Sadler, shelter director. “We cannot wait to see everyone and match them with a new family member.”
The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22 and 23 and noon to 4 p.m. on July 24.
Pictures of all adoptable animals can be found online at walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-shelter. All dogs and cats adopted from the Walker County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up to date on vaccinations.
The adopt-a-thon coincides with the shelter’s participation in “Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.” Best Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless animals, while also providing adoption, spay/neuter and educational programs.