David Bennett, Shannon Whitfield, Teddy Harris

Lookout Mountain Mayor David Bennett (left), Walker County Board of Commissioners chairman Shannon Whitfield (center), and Rossville Mayor Teddy Harris sign documents agreeing to a split of Local Option Sales Taxes for the next 10 years.

 Rossville Mayor Teddy Harris

The Walker County government and its incorporated cities have signed an agreement on how to split up sales tax revenue for the next decade.

Over the course of 10 years, the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) generates more than $50 million for the county and cities and accounts for significant portions of their budgets.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

