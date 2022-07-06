Lisa Gilbert holds the plague presented to her by members of the LaFayette High School 2011 graduating class in honor of her son’s contribution to Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. and the Walker County African American Museum and Memorial Park Task Force.
The “Buildings We Built” exhibit at the Marsh-Warthen-Clements House may be viewed by appointment until July 30 by contacting Stacey Suttle at 423-994-6921.
Standing on porch, from left: Vince Stalling, Malia Jones, Ashleigh McLin, Jaseric Chaney, Maurice Chaney, Paisley Larmon and Beverly Foster.
Although Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center’s renovations are not complete, Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.’s June 25 premiere exhibit, “Buildings We Built,” hosted at the Marsh-Warthen-Clements House was an enormous success with approximately 100 guests, and a special tribute to the memory of Andrew E. Gilbert, a founding member of Walker County’s African American Museum and Memorial Park Task Force.
WCAAHAA is very thankful for the community’s support of the artists and their interpretations of Walker County’s multicultural historical landscape.
The exhibit may be viewed by appointment until July 30 by contacting Stacey Suttle at 423-994-6921. Photos are courtesy of Vince Stalling and Aslyn McNew. The “Buildings We Built” exhibit is supported by generous grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts and the Lyndhurst Foundation.
Article submitted by Beverly Foster, president of WCAAHAA Inc.