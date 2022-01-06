The Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) announces its African American Museum and Cultural Center T-shirt design contest in observance of African American History Month (February 2022).
Students of Walker County’s public and private elementary, middle and high schools may enter the contest. Students who are residents of Walker County and are home schooled with a connection to one of Walker County’s schools, and students who attend the Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Youth for Success Academy and are under the age 20 may also enter the contest.
Students will design only one side of the T-shirt as the center’s logo will appear on the opposite side. Each student will be able to submit one design. Creativity is encouraged.
The first 20 schools that notify WCAAHAA (wcaahaa@yahoo.com) through an art teacher, history teacher, social studies teacher, principal or assistant principal with interest in the contest will receive one book, "Appalachian African Americans, Northwest Georgia, Walker County" for inspiration. Home-schooled students may visit Rossville, Chickamauga or LaFayette public libraries to view a copy of the book. Students are urged to check libraries’ genealogy rooms.
There will be three categories: elementary first through fifth grades, ages 6-10 - first place $75, second place $50 and third place $25; middle school sixth through eighth grades, ages 11-13 - first place $100, second place $75 and third place $50; high school ninth through 12th grades, ages 14-19 - first place $175, second place $100 and third place $75.
All designs must be submitted via email to wcaahaa@yahoo.com beginning Jan. 1 until the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. All entries must include student’s name, grade, age, teacher representative’s name and email, school affiliation and parent’s email.
Winning designs become the property of WCAAHAA and will require the signing of a release form by the winner’s parent or legal guardian to receive prize monies. Winners will be announced via email, newspaper, public and social media. Winning design selections by WCAAHAA’s judges are final.
Winners and their parents will be asked to appear on Beverly's Historical Moments television show, UCTV/265 cable station, Fort Oglethorpe, on Thursday, March 24, from 6:30-8 p.m. for an award ceremony and presentation.
For questions or additional information, contact Tonya Davis, tmarcia76@gmail.com; Tyrone Davis, tdavisdistrict2@yahoo.com or Kisha Thomas, Ed.D., kisha.thomas@chattanoogastate.edu or wcaahaa@yahoo.com.
This project is supported by WCAAHAA Inc. and the Lyndhurst Foundation.