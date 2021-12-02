Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA) announces selection by the Lyndhurst Foundation to receive a grant supporting Walker County’s African American Museum and Cultural Center’s spring, 2022 Buildings We Built exhibit.
This grant will be used as a match for the Y22 Vibrant Communities Georgia Council for the Arts grant. Also, a small portion of the Lyndhurst Foundation grant will support WCAAHAA’s African American History Month 2022 primary and secondary school project.
“The Lyndhurst Foundation identifies and invests in initiatives, institutions, people, and programs that contribute to the long-term livability of the greater Chattanooga region." They “focus on education, conservation, arts, culture, economy, urban design and development, neighborhood revitalization, and physical health.”
Their geographic area includes the tri-state, 16-county region surrounding Chattanooga. In Georgia, this area includes Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray and Walker counties.
“The Lyndhurst Foundation had its beginnings in the broad local and regional philanthropic activities of Thomas Cartter Lupton, a pioneer of the Coca-Cola bottling business.”
After an evaluation of Walker County’s African American Museum and Cultural Center, and the City of LaFayette Memorial Park Task Force (The Task Force) efforts, Ms. Kathleen Nolte, Lyndhurst’s program director for arts and culture and special initiatives, saw value in those projects and requested updates as the Task Force moved forward. WCAAHAA presented to Ms. Knolte the 21-year history of WCAAHAA’s community efforts using traveling exhibits made of poster boards to tell the stories of African Americans of Walker County and northwest Georgia, and Walker County’s new African American Cultural Center’s Buildings We Built premiere exhibit. Ms. Knolte carried this mission to the Lyndhurst Foundation, and a grant was approved.
Also, the grant includes support of WCAAHAA’s 2022 African American History Month Cultural Center’s T-shirt design contest. Every student in Walker County’s primary and secondary schools, public and private, may enter a design for the T-shirt. There will be monetary prizes for first, second and third place winners in three categories: elementary, middle and high school. Additionally, Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Youth For Success Academy students under the age of 19 may enter the T-shirt design contest. The first 20 schools with students expressing interest in the T-shirt design contest will receive a complimentary copy of the book, Appalachian African Americans Northwest Georgia Walker County, for inspiration.