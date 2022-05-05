Leadership class members sign the chalkboard to complete the project. Standing: Kathleen Salkled, Dwight Watt, Wade Hutcheson, Jessica Stoker, Mark Turner, Dale Powell and Randy Gibson. Kneeling: Jessica Parrish, Rebecca Hamilton and Ben Canedo.
Randy Gibson and Chris McKeever paint the chalkboard easel.
From left, Jessica Stoker, Jessica Parrish, Kathleen Salkled, Mark Turner and Dale Powell assemble the sand play stations, music instruments and bench.
Dwight Watt, Rebecca Hamilton and Ben Canedo water the newly planted tree.
Wade Hutcheson and Dwight Watt prep the site to plant the tree.
The 2022 class of the Walker County Chamber Leadership program selected the LaFayette Library's Kids program for its community service project.
The class members commit to spend one day a month to attend special tours and programs to learn about Walker County, Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville's governments, education, businesses and public services and the impact made by the Chamber of Commerce.
In year's past beautification was done at the Rossville Library and renovations, outdoor landscaping and rooms painted at other Walker County charities.
“The library is honored and grateful to be chosen for the leadership project this year. The children in our community will enjoy their new outdoor play and programming space for years to come,” said Kathleen Salkled, assistant manager and youth education coordinator.
The class members assembled outdoor play stations, a bench, mounted outdoor musical instruments, painted, planted a tree and landscaped. Modern Woodmen of America gave a $500 community grant for the project, along with support from the library and the 6th Cavalry Museum donated a chalkboard easel. Wade Hutcheson with UGA Extension worked with the group to plant the tree and landscape. Class members are Ben Canedo with Roper, Randy Gibson with RTC, Rebecca Hamilton with UGA Extension, Chris McKeever with 6th Cavalry Museum, Jessica Parrish with TVFCU, Dale Powell with Walmart, Kathleen Salkled with LaFayette Library, Jessica Stoker with Synovus, Mark Turner with LaFayette High School and Dwight Watt with GNTC. Chamber members Susan Tankersley and Kristy Lawson oversee the program.