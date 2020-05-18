The Walker County 2020 Census Train will be rolling through the Armuchee Valley area, the Kensington area and Rossville in June.
Join in the fun and meet at the Armuchee Valley Community Center at 11471 E. Highway 136 in Villanow on Tuesday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m. The parade will kick off with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office leading the way, followed by a Walker County fire truck, featuring Sparky the Fire Dog. You can help us get the word out about the importance of filling out the census.
Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 4, at 4:30 p.m. when the Census Train heads to the Kensington area. The train leaves the Mountain Cove Farms barn at 994 Dougherty Gap Road in Chickamauga and travels through the area, ending at the Cedar Grove Community Center at West Cove Road in Chickamauga at 6 p.m.
Then on Tuesday, June 16, at 4:30 p.m. meet at the Rossville Athletic Center at 301 Williams Street as the train rolls through downtown looking for friends and neighbors. We are encouraging all Walker County residents to finish the census.
Join us to spread the word on how census data is needed for federal and state dollars to fund our schools, pave our roads, feed our people and more. Only 76% of Walker County residents participated in the last census. The low count cost our community millions of dollars. Let’s finish the 2020 Census and “Make Walker Count.”
These events are sponsored by the Walker County 2020 Census Committee, the Cherokee Regional Libraries, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, the Walker County Schools, Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority, the LaFayette Housing Authority, and the Pleasant Hill UMC.