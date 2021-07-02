Eight Walker County folks attended, and two spoke at a recent visit by General Assembly Committee for Redistricting in Georgia. Most people spoke of the positive side of how northwest Georgians are working so well together.
Nine people from Pickens County attended, asking the committee to include their whole county in the 14th District (only part of that group are currently in the 14th District).
The committee gave flyers and a video to explain the processes. They listened intently to each speaker, and some made notes.
It was noted all census numbers have not yet been sent to the committee, but an increase across some parts of Georgia will see changes in precincts, school boards and other arenas where population is first consideration. The total number of Georgians is now 10,711,908.
For more information go to http://www.Legis.ga.gov/jointoffice/reapportionment.
Additional redistricting meetings are scheduled in Athens on July 6, Augusta on July 7 and by virtual meeting on July 30. The meetings are being live streamed on http://www.Legis.ga.gov/jointoffice/reapportionment.
Thanks to Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Bonnie Rich for leading the way at the meetings. Our own Rep. Steve Tarvin attended and talked with folks before and after the two-hour event in Dalton at the State College.
Submitted by Nancy Burton
Walker County GOP former chair