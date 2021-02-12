The Walker County Board of Commissioners has adopted rules of decorum for public participation in its meetings, saying they respect residents' freedom of speech while they forbid the use of offensive or inflammatory language.
The commissioners, during their Feb. 11 meeting, voted unanimously to adopt a resolution "to establish a code of conduct for public comment consistent with existing parliamentary rules." The commissioners announced their intention to create such a policy after a man, wearing a Lone Ranger mask, urged racial harmony while also using racial slurs during the most recent commission meeting.
"I think this document will provide a good guideline for citizens," Commissioner Robert Stultz said. "I think it will maintain order, and I think it's a very appropriate document to put into place."
Commissioner Mark Askew said, "I support it 100% as well," pointing out that the guidelines protect the public's freedom of speech.
Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield, piggybacking on the concern that residents' First Amendment right to speak be respected, explained that residents need to have access to and the ability to address their county government. The commission will call a speaker violating the policy out of order and cancel the speaker's remaining time.
According to the policy, a citizen speaker may be allotted up to five minutes to comment and may only speak once, and comments must be limited to their chosen topic; a group or organization present for public comment shall designate a spokesperson.
The policy prohibits inappropriate or offensive comments and states speakers are expected to comply with the rules of decorum that exist for the Board of Commissioners per Robert’s Rules of Order. Citizens are also prohibited from making "remarks which are lewd, vulgar, obscene or profane, including, but not limited to, racial slurs and sexual innuendo," as well as personal attacks on individuals or groups. Remarks that incite violence are also forbidden.
Jan. 28 meeting
Whitfield and Stultz spoke Jan. 29 in response to comments Ray Burnfin made during the public comments portion of the Jan. 28 commissioner's meeting.
“The citizen’s statement did not reflect the values of our community or the viewpoints of our county,” Whitfield said, adding that while the commissioners support the public’s right to exercise their First Amendment rights and to address their elected officials directly, they condemned Burnfin’s statements and would not tolerate the use of the kind of divisive and inflammatory language he had used during the meeting.
“There’s no such thing as white supremacy. There’s no such thing as Black supremacy either,” Burnfin, a self-described “advocate of Abraham Lincoln,” said during the Jan. 28 meeting.
The commissioners sat during the meeting in apparent stunned silence as Burnfin said, “We’ve got to learn to live and love and get along together ... We need more attention to the issues of this day and time to forgive and forget.”
He then uttered the N-word. He said he didn’t see anything wrong with using the word, and any word can be used derogatorily. He then said he did not understand how Black folks use the word on each other, but it is hateful when White folks use it.
He then walked away from the podium singing “Happy Trails.”