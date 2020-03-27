Walker County will temporarily waive penalties and interest on valorem, occupational and hotel-motel taxes.
Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield passed two waiver resolutions during a March 26 emergency meeting that was streamed live on Facebook, noting that the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted "all aspects of life." Self-isolation and precautionary steps to restrict government operations and public gatherings have limited the ability of citizens to interact and to conduct business with county government offices.
One resolution instructs the tax commissioner's office, at its discretion, "to waive, in whole or part, the collection of penalties and interest assessed as a result of a taxpayer's failure to comply with laws relating to ad valorem (property) taxation, where such failure was due to reasonable cause and not due to gross or willful neglect or disregard of the law."
The waivers apply to personal property tax bills and fees due to the planning office with an original payment date between March 13 and July 31, 2020, and is valid until the local state of emergency is lifted. Penalties and interest on any unpaid balance will begin to accrue after the state of emergency ends, according to the resolutions.
Normally a property owner who does not pay property taxes within 120 days of the due date, April 1, accrues a penalty of 5% of the due amount. Taxes owed to the government incur interest at the bank prime rate plus 3% beginning on the due date.
Transient lodging businesses that fail to pay hotel-motel taxes by the 20th of each month are also subject to delinquent tax penalties.
The resolutions give "our citizens more time to pay these taxes that are due without having to have any penalties or interest accrued," Whitfield explained.