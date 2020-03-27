Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said he monitors and evaluates daily the status of the coronavirus and hopes he will not need to issue a curfew.
Whitfield, answered questions submitted through Facebook after completing the business on the agenda for the March 26 emergency commissioner's meeting, which was streamed live. The questions were all related to the outbreak, including whether any cases had been confirmed in the county.
"I do feel like we will have to take additional steps real soon to try to limit this exposure," he said. "At this time we do not have a stay-at-home order, but we do ask people to stay home as much as you possibly can to protect yourself and your family."
Whitfield explained that he feels confident that there are cases of the virus in Walker County, but he has not been notified by the Board of Health of any confirmed cases as of the time of the meeting.
The sole commissioner urged residents to continue to practice social distancing and to stay home as much as possible. He said he continues to follow the guidance from the governor's office, health department and Centers for Disease Control.
A citizen asked the commissioner about safety at large industries in the county.
Representatives from the largest employers in the county shared with him their proactive steps to combat the virus so that the contagion does not shut down their entire operations, he said. While Roper Corp. in LaFayette has been closed this week, the plant has been cleaned and sanitized, and when it reopens, it will do so with only one production line. He praised Roper's efforts.
If someone has symptoms and needs to be tested, he reminded citizens of the importance of calling the medical office or facility first for instructions, not just showing up and possibly exposing staff and other patients needlessly to the virus. He reported that CHI Memorial's hospital in Fort Oglethorpe and facility in Lafayette have testing kits, as does Primary Healthcare in Fairview.