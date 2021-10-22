The Walker County's schools are graduating students at a higher rate than the state average, according to data released Oct. 21 by the Georgia Department of Education (GDOE).
GDOE reported the four-year cohort graduation rate for Walker County Schools at 90.7 and Chickamauga City Schools district at 100, compared to the state rate, 83.7. Graduation rates at LaFayette and Ridgeland High Schools were 90.2 and 91.1 respectively, while Gordon Lee High School is the only high school in the Chickamauga district.
"The innovative efforts and tireless dedication of every employee has created the momentum driving this positive trend as we work toward the goal of a 100% graduation rate," Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said.
Walker schools graduated 516 students in 2021. Gordon Lee graduated 101 students.
"It has never been more important for students to earn their high school diploma," said Melody Day, chief of the Chickamauga school district. "The 100% graduation rate is a tremendous accomplishment, especially in the midst of a pandemic, and shows not only their ability, but also their determination to succeed in spite of challenging circumstances. These are traits that will positively contribute to their future endeavors.
Chickamauga school district strives for a graduation rate of 100 every year, she said.
The rates include all students, including students who are economically disadvantaged or who have disabilities.
According to GDOE, Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law; the rate is calculated by dividing the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
Walker schools reported a five-year cohort graduation rate in 2020 of 92.0 with LaFayette High School rating 90.4 and Ridgeland 93.5.
Day notes the graduation rate was 99 in 2020, 98.1 in 2019, 99.1 in 2018 and 100 in 2017, and the school system's 2019-2020 five-year graduation rate was 100.