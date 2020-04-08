Students will not return to school this spring, but lessons are not over for the year — yet.
Earlier this month Gov. Brian Kemp ordered schools to remain closed for face-to-face instruction through the rest of the academic year to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Walker County educators are using technology to teach remotely and to keep approximately 10,000 students engaged since spring break ended April 3.
“We have never faced such a crisis in education, and many decisions will be made as we complete this school year, which ends May 22, 2020,” said Melody Day, Chickamauga City Schools superintendent.
Chickamauga and Walker schools shifted to a remote learning format for instruction and assignments in mid-March when students were sent home. At that time educators had hoped for schools to resume classroom instruction after spring break in early April.
Day said the system issued Chromebooks March 13 to all students in grades 3-12 who did not have access to a device at home. Chickamauga's school system has one elementary, one middle and one high school and more than 1,000 students.
About 9,000 students total attend Walker County's 17 schools, which are comprised of nine elementary, one pre-K–8, three middle and two high schools, as well as two alternative centers.
“Feedback is given in a variety of ways. Some teachers are using Class DoJo, Google Classroom and Zoom to interact with students and parents,” Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said.
Other platforms used by Walker schools include School Messenger and Google Hangout, he said.
The Walker school system continues to utilize its Student Information System-PowerSchool to show progress and to report grades, Raines said.
Day said the Microsoft TEAMS distance learning platform, which is used in Chickamauga schools, allows teachers to interact with students in real time, show videos and more.
“Utilizing distance learning has definitely been a huge adjustment — for teachers as well as students (and) families,” Day explained. “We asked teachers to focus on the essential standards that students must master in order to go to the next grade level.
“The first week was somewhat overwhelming with teachers working hard to provide quality lessons online, and parents accessing and assisting children with their lessons, in addition to their already busy schedules,” she said. “We did struggle somewhat in the first week in adjusting the amount of information and work assigned.”
After the first week, lessons shifted to four days per week, Monday through Thursday, freeing up Friday for students to make up work and for teachers to work more closely with students needing additional instruction. Day feels this schedule works much better.
Walker schools have encountered issues that require the system to use alternate strategies for student learning, too.
“Connectivity across our district is many times an issue for families,” Raines said. “We have provided them with information on free or inexpensive Internet for their consideration. We are also looking into WiFi hotspots for families that need connectivity. We also are not a one-to-one district so students who have connectivity must have a device or cell phone to access some information.”
Walker schools are working on a plan to distribute some Chromebooks to students prioritized beginning with seniors in need, and the school system will provide a printed copy of any work for students who need or request the information and will continue to do so into the future, he said.
“Although nothing is better than face-to-face instruction, overall, we are extremely pleased with distance learning and feel confident the majority of students are working and learning,” Day said.
“If we have students not participating or missing assignments, the teacher will call or email the parent to determine what support or assistance they might need to ensure assignments are submitted,” she said. “Administrators at each school are also making contacts to offer support.”
Distance learning has been accomplished with relatively few technological glitches, she said.
Students who had difficulty completing assignments on their phones were issued Chromebooks; some hot spots were needed so that all students would have internet access; and parents of younger students faced a steep learning curve to familiarize themselves with the TEAMS platform and to access the multiple sites necessary to assist students with assignments, she said. According to a recent survey, most reported they have gotten into a routine and feel that things are going well.
Although teachers have improved with their creative lessons, and students, already proficient in the use of technology, are doing well, Day acknowledges that students and parents may still have concerns.
“I want to assure students their grades will not be harmed by distance learning, but it is essential they continue with their lessons,” she said, adding that parents will also have the option of having their student repeat their current grade level if they wish.
Walker schools strive to ensure students continue to receive the support they need to continue learning at home.
“We also are making every effort to email, text message and make phone calls to our students and families to check on them during this uncertain times,” Raines said.