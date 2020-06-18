Walker County and Chickamauga school systems are moving toward setting their budgets for the 2020-2021 academic year.
After the coronavirus sidelined the state legislature for three months, the General Assembly resumed June 15; meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp advised state agencies and agencies that are partially state-funded, including public schools, to prepare for cuts of at least 11% to their budgets for the upcoming year.
"At this point, the State Department of Education has not released QBE (Quality Basic Education) allotments for next year," said Rachel Elliott, financial services director for the Walker school system.
"An 11% decrease in QBE funding may vary from school district to school district when the allocation is distributed based on the state formula," Elliott said. "At some districts it could be more than 11% and at others it could be less than 11% change in funding."
"We hope to have firm numbers from the state soon," she explained.
Walker County Department of Education will hold a budget work session on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Board of Education Building, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette, for the purpose of discussing the upcoming FY 2021 budget.
Public budget hearings will be held July 14 at 5 p.m. at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga, and July 20 at 5 p.m. at the Walker County Department of Education in LaFayette.
Walker schools will make a tentative budget available prior to the public meetings, and the millage (property tax) rate will be determined as part of the budget process.
Elliott said the Walker school system will consider using a live stream for the public meetings.