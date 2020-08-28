Walker County, Chickamauga City and Catoosa County schools will get funding boosts to help serve students with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia Board of Education allocated a total of $6 million to school districts statewide.
“It is critical that we ensure students who receive special education services do not fall behind as a result of the pandemic,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said in a Aug. 27 release from the Georgia Department of Education.
Walker County Schools will get $32,134 from the pot of federal funds, Chickamauga City Schools is in line for $3,608, and Catoosa County School will get $35,700.
Half the award comes from the CARES Act, the COVID-19 stimulus bill. The other half is drawn from a supplement to the annual IDEA 611 grant that supports special education and related services.
The amounts are based on each district's IDEA funding for the current budget year.
Awards to other Northwest Georgia school systems include:
- $29,156 to Polk County Schools
- $24,976 to Gordon County and $12,746 to Calhoun City
- $11,646 to Chattooga County and $4,528 to Trion City
- $49,060 to Bartow County and $14,474 to Cartersville City
- $8,104 to Dade County Schools
- $36,284 to Floyd County Schools
- $23,100 to Rome City Schools
The effects of the pandemic — both the school closures in the spring and the virtual learning options districts are offering this fall — mean some districts are facing additional costs related to special education services.
For example, implementing an Individualized Education program in the distance-learning setting or offering therapies remotely may require additional resources.
Funding also was allocated to nontraditional schools, including $33,736 to the Georgia Cyber Academy, $2,596 to the Georgia Department of Corrections program and $5,914 to the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.