The Walker County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 will celebrate achievements, support small businesses and boost local tourism.
The chamber will kick off the year by combining two signature events, the Annual Dinner and the Walker County Gala, on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Walker County Civic Center; the event will recognize the chamber’s incoming board of directors, along with the Small Business of the Year, Mid to Large Business of the Year and the Non-Profit/Civic Organization of the Year.
Along with this annual fundraiser, the chamber has started facilitating leads groups to connect members with potential business leads. The LaFayette leads group meets weekly at the LaFayette Public Library, and the Chickamauga leads group will begin meeting soon.
"One shift that we have seen in our networking events since the pandemic is that people want to be intentional with their time," Walker County Chamber President Lacey Wilson said. "So while we still intend to host larger Chamber meetings, smaller gatherings spread throughout the county allow more of our businesses to participate while also minimizing the time out of the office, which is top of mind for most employers due to staffing challenges."
The chamber continues to offer marketing opportunities for member businesses through its weekly e-newsletter and weekly show on UCTV. Video interviews are also posted on the chamber’s Youtube and Facebook pages.
Last year, the chamber moved to a new office in Fieldstone Farms after 30 years at the Walker County Civic Center. The new office has provided a shared office space for multiple tenants and will continue to be a focus for growth for the chamber in 2022.
The chamber will continue its role of actively promoting tourism in Walker County with the establishment of a county-wide tourism committee. An ongoing area of opportunity is the potential development of multi-use recreational trails, which has developed into larger discussions involving multiple entities and regional partnerships.
Small business growth is also an area of importance for the chamber in 2022.
"Helping businesses navigate the challenges associated with getting started is always a priority for our organization," Wilson said. "Sometimes they just need the right contact, and we’re happy to make those introductions; other times it’s a more challenging question related to ordinances or funding, and we try to assist them in navigating those challenges as well."