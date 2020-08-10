Walker Rocks is for outdoor adventures, and golf is no exception. The Walker County Chamber of Commerce will host the Walker Rocks Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 24, at the LaFayette Municipal Golf Course. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., and tee time is at 12:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on social gatherings, this outdoor event is one of the only fundraisers remaining for the Chamber in 2020. The Annual Gala has been postponed until 2021.
For registration information, visit https://www.walkerrocks.com/annual-golf-tournament.