Walker County leaders expect to receive up to $2.8 million through the federal COVID-19 bailout program.
Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, during his Aug. 27 meeting, signed a resolution to accept the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. The program offers 100% funding, requiring no local match.
"Every county, every city in Georgia was treated fairly and equally based off the most current census data, so this is another big reason why it's important to have an accurate count of our census because a lot of funding comes through, and that's one of the fair mechanisms that the federal government or the state government can use to create everyone as equally as possible," Whitfield said.
Walker County has submitted claims against an advance payment of 30%, or roughly $837,500, he said. Whitfield believes the county will be approved for the full amount
The county was unable to key in some claims until Sept. 1, he explained.
The program covers necessary expenses that were incurred March 1 through Dec. 30 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and were not approved in the state's or grantee's (Walker County) budget most recently approved as of March 27, according to the Coronavirus Relief Fund program's terms and conditions.
Whitfield said the county e-signed the online documents July 29 because the process could not begin until the documents were signed, and the window for the county to apply was tight.
Whitfield reiterated the importance of completing the census, urging those who have not already completed the 2020 census to do so.
Census form data will be collected until the end of the month. The data is used to determine distribution of funds, drawing congressional and state legislative districts and apportioning congressional seats, which is dividing the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states.
In other business:
- Whitfield signed a resolution to accept a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) for landslide repairs on Nick-A-Jack Road. The county commits up to $400,000, or 70%, of the project cost, whichever is less. The county has a contract with GeoStablization International for the road stabilization work, which is estimated to cost $359,281.
- The commissioner appointed David A. Brown as the county's code official and Jeff Parker as deputy code official effective immediately. Brown had served as deputy code official since 2017, and Parker was the county's building inspector.
- Whitfield purchased three 2020 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercab pickup trucks from Prater Ford in Calhoun.