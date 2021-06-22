Walker County investigators seek the public's help to find those responsible for vandalizing a Rossville church and school athletic facility.
“Detectives believe the same suspect is responsible for (the vandalism at) both addresses,” Sheriff Steve Wilson said. “At this time, these incidents have not been connected to the June 11, 2021, vandalism at Ridgeland High School.”
According to Walker County Sheriff's Office case reports:
At 9:34 a.m. on June 20, a Walker County deputy responded to a reported trespassing at Mission Ridge Baptist Church at 337 Mission Ridge Road.
“Upon arriving on the scene I made contact with the listed complainant who advised when they arrived at the church this morning, someone had got inside and ransacked the church,” according to the deputy's case report. The deputy found no sign of forced entry.
The deputy noticed numerous items had been moved or broken and handwritten notes were strewn about the church. The deputy also noted “a pair of white female shorts that were stained with human urine with a possible blood stain in the back of them.”
Investigators received a report of vandalism at Ridgeland High School on June 21 about 7:34 a.m.. A football trailer, brick structure and asphalt had been spray-painted bright orange and the gate to the ticket booth possibly cut. An unconfirmed cost estimate for the damage is about $5,000-5,500.
The responding deputy said the caller “stated that they discovered the damage when everyone showed up for practice.”
The deputy collected as evidence an empty alcohol bottle, an empty spray can and a burned cigar described as smelling “like burnt marijuana.”
The caller said he was reviewing video footage and would contact investigators if he saw anything helpful to them.