The annual Walker County 4-H Chicken Show and Sale will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center in Rock Spring. Chickens will be auctioned in pens of three with the proceeds going directly to the 4-H’ers. If you are interested in purchasing chickens, you must bring your own cage, pen or box and cash. (No change will be available at the event.) Everyone in attendance will be required to go through a screening check and wear masks when unable to physically distance. Please, bring your own chair. For more information, contact Walker County 4-H at 706-638-2548.
