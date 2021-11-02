0
Chickamauga City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage Winners
Randal Dalton (I) 280 21% *
Kenneth Evans 231 18%
Rhonda Jacks 236 18% *
Donald Martin (I) 177 13%
Evitte Parrish (I) 330 25% *
James D. Powell 60 5%

LaFayette City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage Winner
Beacher Garmany (I) 218 73% *
Hakie Shropshire 80 27%

Rossville City Council

Candidate Votes Percentage Winners
Milton Blevins Jr. 17 3%
Chuck Brittain 101 19%
Todd Franklin 138 27% *
Tobey Hill 116 22%
Jonathan Lassetter (I) 146 28% *

