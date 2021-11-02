Tom Bain, a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was proud to be among the first LaFayette residents to cast a ballot Tuesday, Nov. 2; ten residents had voted in person by 8:30 that morning. Bain, who is blind, reminds Walker Countians that Walker County Transit transports voters to their precincts and back home safely free of charge.
Supporters for Todd Franklin wave at passers-by Nov. 2 across from Rossville City Hall on McFarland Avenue. Franklin was the only candidate represented in that location where supporters for candidates typically set up election day.
Catherine Edgemon
Supporters line up Nov. 2 in front of Gordon Lee High School to campaign for their candidates in the Chickamauga City Council elections.