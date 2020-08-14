The Ringgold and LFO High School volleyball teams both split tri-matches on Thursday evening.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 25-16, 25-13 win over Dade County during a match at Ringgold, but dropped a 25-16, 25-21 decision to Northwest Whitfield in the nightcap.
Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors traveled to Floyd County and picked up a 25-16, 25-15 victory over three-time defending Class AA state champion Coosa. However, the Red-and-White would lose in three sets to Class AAAAA Villa Rica.
Scores from that match were not available as of press time and no individual statistics from any of the matches were available as of press time.
LFO (1-3) will host several teams in a play day on Saturday, while Ringgold (2-2) will travel to Chickamauga on Tuesday to face off with Gordon Lee.