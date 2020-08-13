The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles' volleyball squads traveled south to Summerville on Thursday and won a pair of matches against the host Lady Indians.
OCA's Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) team handed Chattooga a 25-15, 20-25, 15-5 defeat, while their Southern Christian Athletic Association (SCAA) team beat Chattooga's JV, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12.
The Lady Eagles also faced Pepperell during the tri-match. The GAPPS team moved to 2-1 overall by posting a 25-5, 25-20 victory, while the SCAA team lost to the Lady Dragons' JV team by scores of 25-14 and 25-8 and fell to 1-2 overall on the season.
OCA began their seasons this past Tuesday with home losses to the home-school based Chattanooga Patriots. The GAPPS team lost in four sets, 25-12, 19-25, 19-25 and 20-25, while the SCAA squad dropped a 25-21, 25-12 decision.
Individual stats were not available as of press time.
Oakwood is set to play host to Grace Baptist Academy on Monday with matches at 5 and 6 p.m.